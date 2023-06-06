Posted: Jun 06, 2023 2:04 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2023 2:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

A few changes are on the way for the organizational structure of Visit Bartlesville, as it will now contract directly with the city of Bartlesville for destination marketing services.

explained what desination marketing is. Previously, Visit Bartlesville served as a contractor for the Bartlesville Development Authority. The new destination marketing agreement with the city begins on July 1. During Monday's city council meeting, Visit Bartlesville Executive Director Maria Gus

huge impact on destination marketing for Bartlesville in 2021 and 2022. Gus says the filming of "Killer's of the Flower Moon" had a