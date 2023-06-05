Posted: Jun 05, 2023 7:04 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 7:05 PM

Dalton Spence

The Dewey City Council held its monthly meeting where the city council members accepted to pay $2,300 out of $7,000 to repair the mausoleum. The Daughters of the American Revolution were able to get help from other organizations to help pay.

Kevin Trease gave an update on its condition.

The council members also received a non-official update on the tornado siren test taken place Monday afternoon and learned five of the seven sirens in Dewey worked. One of the one’s that did not work was because someone stole copper from the siren. Full results should be known on Tuesday