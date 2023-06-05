Posted: Jun 05, 2023 3:05 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 3:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 on Monday to approve an application from the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City to create the nation's first publicly-funded religious charter school.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he was disappointed in the board's vote and that the new charter school is unconstitutional. He says that legal action in likely after the contract for the school is signed.