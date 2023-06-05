Posted: Jun 05, 2023 11:59 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 12:00 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners started their Monday meeting the same way they have the last three weeks, with the discussing of courthouse security improvements. Chairman Troy Friddle talked about the quotes they received for the panic buttons, video cameras, and possible walk-through metal detectors.

The commissioners announced that they will continue to discuss the courthouse improvements on a weekly basis. They next announced a surplus on two police vehicles that will be used as trade-value.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday, at their regularly scheduled time at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex