News
Regional News
Posted: Jun 05, 2023 3:41 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 3:42 AM
Hulah Lake Levels Improving, But Not By Much
Tom Davis
Current Readings
- 4.72 ft BELOW normal
- Pool elevation is 728.28 feet on 05JUN2023 04:00 hours.
- At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 7091 acre-feet.
- Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Monday 05Jun2023 04:00.
- Conservation pool is 42.26% full.
- Conservation pool storage filled is 7091 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.18 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
- Conservation pool storage empty is 9691 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.25 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
« Back to News