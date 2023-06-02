Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Osage County

Posted: Jun 02, 2023

Commissioners Continue Searching For Long Term Ambulance Service Solutions.

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners discussed a possible bid for ambulance services earlier this week where the commissioners would ultimately not award a bid yet. 

Commissioner Charlie Cartwright talks about the issues the commissioners are facing right now. 

Miller EMS's contract for ambulance services ends at the end of June. 


