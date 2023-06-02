Posted: Jun 02, 2023 2:18 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2023 2:18 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will meet in their weekly meeting on Monday where Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden will be in attendance for a discussion about the county jail.

The commissioners will possibly award several bids and contracts on election ballots, road sign blanks, asphalt and much more over vehicle and road related items.

The commissioners wrap up the meeting with end of the month receipts and 13 items involving nutrition programs throughout Osage County for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The commissioners meet at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska at 10 a.m. the public is open to the public.