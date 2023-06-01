Posted: Jun 01, 2023 3:35 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2023 3:43 PM

Dalton Spence

Help Works in Pawhuska is putting on its first Little Miss/Mister Firecracker contest and raffle. Kids ages 1-5 can participate in the contest. There will be jars to place money in to vote for who the first little Firecracker is. Every cent is counted as a vote.

A representative with Help Works explains what the winner gets.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or 25 tickets for $20 with the raffle winner receiving a large yeti cooler filled with groceries.

Winner of little firecracker contest and raffle contest will be drawn at The Dam Place on July 4 and the contest runs to June 30.