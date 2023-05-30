Posted: May 30, 2023 3:16 PMUpdated: May 30, 2023 3:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Three former Oklahoma State Department of Education employees have filed federal lawsuits against State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Advisor Matt Langston. The lawsuits claim the employees were wrongfully fired for using their First Amendment rights.

Two of the lawsuits come from a May 25 email from Langston that threated Department of Education employees with termination if they "leaked" documents to the press. The employees were reportedly fired right after for sharing the email to the press. The employees claim in their lawsuit that the email intimidated staff member from using their First Amendment rights and they were retaliated against for doing so.

The third lawsuit alleges another State Department of Education employee was wrongfully fired for publicly speaking at an Edmond Public Schools Board of Education meeting back in March.