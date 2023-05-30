Posted: May 30, 2023 10:39 AMUpdated: May 30, 2023 10:40 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Tuesday morning this week for their weekly meeting due to the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, and there was one topic that drew more conversation than others. After opening with Commissioner Paul Crupper discussing regular courthouse improvements, Rachael Marrs followed up with questions about the new camera system coming to the courthouse.

This comes in lieu of the bomb threat recently made at the Nowata Courthouse earlier this month. Marrs expressed that she was confused as to why the camera’s being purchased for the first floor are not the same as the second and third floor cameras, and why they are coming from Wal-Mart and not from Glenn Security.

Here was Commissioner Chairman Troy Friddle’s response.

The Commissioners will meet next Monday at their regular time at the Nowata Courthouse Annex and the meeting is open to the public.