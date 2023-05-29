Posted: May 29, 2023 6:24 AMUpdated: May 29, 2023 8:08 AM

Discover one-of-a-kind treasures, collectibles, and antiques during the 2023 Dewey Antique Show on Saturday, June 3, Washington County Fair Building, 1109 N Delaware Street in Dewey from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Gail Inman said that with your $5, you can shop through booths filled with furniture, antique books, pottery, quilts, Western artifacts, glass, jewelry, and much more from collectible and antique dealers from four different states.

With more than 50 different booths at this year's show, shoppers will find everything from Victorian antiques to mid-century modern furniture to home decor to Depression-era glass to farmhouse primitives at this one-day-only show.

A coin collector will be there offering appraisals.

Joyful Strings will perform 11am to 1pm and Bambino's will have lunch for purchase.

Whether you're looking for a hard-to-find piece for your collection, a statement piece, or just something to spruce up your home, you're sure to find it at the Dewey Antique Show.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit non-profit organizations in Washington County and $1,500 scholarship to a graduating Washington County High School Senior. Sponsored by Antiques and Collectibles Association, a non-profit organization.