Hillcrest Invests to Conserve City Water
The members of Hillcrest Country Club have made a million dollar investment to help conserve water use from the city of Bartlesville's water supply.
Nathan Johnson, Hillcrest's general manager, says the country club built a new water pump system where they are able to take raw water directly from the Caney River and then send the water to a series of reservoirs on the golf course. A pump house then draws the water from the reservoirs and distributes it through the irrigation sytem across the entire course.
Johnson says that has taken Hillcrest's reliance on city water to a bare minimum.
Eventually, Hillcrest would like to be able to use their water system to fill their swimming pool. Johnson says they are in talks with the State Department of Health to navigate through the regulatory approval guidelines to make sure the water is safe to use.
In the meantime, Hillcrest did use city water to fill their pool during the approved outdoor water usage day. Johnson says the country club's pool will open this weekend.
Hillcrest will also give back to the community by teaming up with the YMCA to provide swimming lessons since city-owned pools are closed.
