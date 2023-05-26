Posted: May 26, 2023 11:31 AMUpdated: May 26, 2023 11:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

The members of Hillcrest Country Club have made a million dollar investment to help conserve water use from the city of Bartlesville's water supply.

A water supply pipe draws raw water directly from the Caney River

at Hillcrest Country Club and then pumps it to a reservoir system.

Photo by Nathan Thompson

Nathan Johnson, Hillcrest's general manager, says the country club built a new water pump system where they are able to take raw water directly from the Caney River and then send the water to a series of reservoirs on the golf course. A pump house then draws the water from the reservoirs and distributes it through the irrigation sytem across the entire course.

Raw water pumped from the Caney River is stored in a series of

reservoirs on the golf course at Hillcrest Country Club.

Photo by Nathan Thompson

A pump house draws water from the main reservoir at Hillcrest

Country Club and then distributes the water through the course's

irrigation system.

Photo by Nathan Thompson

reliance on city water to a bare minimum. Johnson says that has taken Hillcrest's

Eventually, Hillcrest would like to be able to use their water system to fill their swimming pool. Johnson says they are in talks with the State Department of Health to navigate through the regulatory approval guidelines to make sure the water is safe to use.

In the meantime, Hillcrest did use city water to fill their pool during the approved outdoor water usage day. Johnson says the country club's pool will open this weekend.