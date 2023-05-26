Posted: May 26, 2023 10:40 AMUpdated: May 26, 2023 10:41 AM

Nathan Thompson

The exit ramp for northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 75 onto westbound Adams Boulevard will be closed Wednesday, May 31, for repairs.

According to a news release from the city, contract crews will make repairs to the guardrail on the loop, which will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.