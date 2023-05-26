Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: May 26, 2023

Highway 75 Off-ramp to be Closed Temporarily on Wednesday

Nathan Thompson
The exit ramp for northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 75 onto westbound Adams Boulevard will be closed Wednesday, May 31, for repairs.
 
According to a news release from the city, contract crews will make repairs to the guardrail on the loop, which will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.
 
The ramp is expected to be opened by 4 p.m. that day.

