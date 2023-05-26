Posted: May 26, 2023 10:09 AMUpdated: May 26, 2023 10:09 AM

Dalton Spence

The City of Pawhuska held a special city council meeting last night to try to resolve who should be the next city manager. After multiple hours in executive session, the council voted in favor of Bill Sweeden to be the interim city manager.

Mayor Mark Buchanan says the city will work on finding a long-term hire while Sweeden is filling in.

Sweeden served as county commissioner in the 1980s and 1990s.