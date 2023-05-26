News
Gov. Stitt Signs Multi-Million Dollar Education Bill into Law
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a multi-million dollar education bill into law on Thursday.
The bill includes the following: $625 million in recurring funding will go towards public schools; $500 million additional dollars into the funding formula-This will include funding teacher pay raises giving $3,000 to $6,000 based on years of experience, and 6 weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers.
There will also be $125 million put into the state’s redbud funding, which is grant money that goes to lower income schools; an additional one time funding for a reading initiative and school safety pilot program; and $155 million for parent choice tax credits for private and homeschool students. Those will be given based on family income.
