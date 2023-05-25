Posted: May 25, 2023 9:59 AMUpdated: May 25, 2023 9:59 AM

Shea Neal & Nathan Thompson

The nationally known Neewollah festival in Independence, Kansas has officially revealed their 2023 holiday logo.

The logo was announced by 2023 Neewollah Generalissimo Sabrina Overfield, and was designed by Mark and Cameron Johnson, both of who also designed the 2021 festival logo.

Neewollah's 2023 celebration is titled Beautiful Moment, Timeless Memory and runs from October 21st through the 28th. There will be a production of Beauty and the Beast which will feature performances on October 20th, 21st, and 22nd.

For more information and details about this year's Neewollah festival, follow the Neewollah Facebook page.