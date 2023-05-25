Posted: May 25, 2023 9:55 AMUpdated: May 25, 2023 10:03 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville's "Favorite Festival and Event" as voted by the community kicks off the summer June 2nd through the 4th!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Carrie Kyrouac and Brandon Brown with SUNFEST invited everyone to Sooner Part for a delightful variety of regional and local artists and entertainers. You'll hear Jazz, rhythm and blues, rock, bluegrass, contemporary Christian, and original music variations for three fun-filled days. There will be ozens of groups and individual acts providing free entertainment on stage and other spaces throughout the park.

Brandon and Carrie asked the audience for volunteers for the event. The shifts are just 2 hours each. Information can be found at https://www.bartlesvillesunfest.org/

Brown said there will be arts and crafts show features paintings, sculptures, drawings, wearable art, stained glass, woodcraft, wooden toys, and so much more. All items are handmade and sold by the artists who make them. He added that there will also be a car show as well at the old Madison parking lot near the park.

Carrie Kyrouac said that Youthfest is an attraction designed especially for children of all ages. Several games and crafts are available for kids and the young alike! Kyrouac added that a children's petting zoo may be added on Saturday!

Sunday will include morning worship sevices and special music.