City of Bartlesville
Posted: May 24, 2023 3:49 PMUpdated: May 24, 2023 4:47 PM
More Details Discussed on Buffalo Roam Studios
Nathan Thompson
New details on the possible financing deal between the city of Bartlesville and Buffalo Roam Studios to turn the former downtown First Christian Church building into a movie soundstage and film school were discussed Wednesday afternoon during the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority's meeting.
BRTA Director Chris Wilson says his organization and the Bartlesville Development Authority will likely team up to provide a $2 million incentive for the proposed project.
Wilson says there are a lot of moving pieces for the details of the Buffalo Roam Studios project to get to completion, including how the city and First Christian Church will deed the property to the new company. He says there will be more information coming in the next few months.
