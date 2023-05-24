Posted: May 24, 2023 10:02 AMUpdated: May 24, 2023 10:02 AM

Nathan Thompson

Officials with Washington County Emergency Management says storm siren upgrades will be ongoing this week for several communities across the county.

According to a Wednesday announcement, new equipment will be installed for the sirens in Copan, Dewey, Oglesby, Ochelata, Ramona and Vera. Emergency Management says there may be an occasional activation of the sirens this week while they are being installed and tested.