Posted: May 24, 2023 9:49 AMUpdated: May 24, 2023 9:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Development Authority approved a sales contract Wednesday for the Westside Manufacturing Facility, formerly the Siemens complex, near the airport to start-up company Westwin Elements.

Westwin Elements will be headquartered in Bartlesville and is planning to build the nation’s first cobalt and nickel refinery in Lawton. BDA President David Wood says the opportunity to sell the former Siemens building came about fairly quickly.

The sale price for the complex is $2.45 million. Wood says that is $700,000 over the purchase price, when the BDA bought the building in 2020. Siemens relocated their Bartlesville operations to Houston in 2019.

After the BDA purchased the building, the organization temporarily rented it to Apple Studios during the filming of “Killers of the Flower Moon.”