Posted: May 24, 2023 9:42 AMUpdated: May 24, 2023 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music Festival is just days away! The lineup includes the great Lee Greenwood to Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra and everything in between and event Especially for Kids!

One part of OKM's formula for success is it's interns. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, interns Jocelle Dobson and Mia Merciez told us about their expeirence so far and what they hope to learn throughout the Festival and Especially for Kids.

Mia Merciez will be attending college this fall and she will be studying marketing. She said she is thankful for the real-world experience she is getting with OKM.

Jocelle Dobson will also be attending college this fall to study music and the performing arts. Along with assisting with digital and graphic art tasks, Jocelle will be one of the opening acts for Lee Greenwood when he performs at Woolaroc for the OKM Festival.

Young people are encouraged to become an OKM intern and join a high energy and hard working staff from June 1-13, 2023 where you’ll learn the ins-and-outs of how to produce a professional-level festival. They can meet internationally acclaimed artists, change the lives of hundreds of children, and build friendships that will last a lifetime.

This is an opportunity for anyone pursuing a college degree in the performing arts or who is interested in learning more about the entertainment industry. Interns will learn skills in marketing & public relations, music & stage production, children’s programming, ticket sales & merchandising, arts administration, and event planning.