Posted: May 24, 2023 9:07 AMUpdated: May 24, 2023 9:07 AM

Chase McNutt

Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, May 29, and Monday trash routes will be amended next week in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Monday trash routes will be collected on Wednesday, May 31, instead of on the holiday.

The recycle center, located at 10th Street and Virginia Ave., will also be closed May 29. Police and Fire services will continue with no interruptions. Offices will reopen as normally scheduled on May 30.