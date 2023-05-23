Posted: May 23, 2023 3:10 PMUpdated: May 23, 2023 3:10 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners approved earlier this week to sign a contract with Creek County Sheriff’s Office to house juveniles for a daily rate of $85 a day. The commissioners then approved and signed a detention transportation claim from April for $276.77.

The commissioners will meet again on Tuesday, May 30, instead of Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday. The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska.