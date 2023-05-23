Posted: May 23, 2023 2:52 PMUpdated: May 23, 2023 2:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to take care of some bookkeeping items and one grant with a downtown building owner.

According to the meeting's agenda, the BRTA is expected to take action on closing out all accounts related to a 2009 note at Bancfirst. The BRTA is also expected to take action on an environmental remediation and code compliance grant for an individual who owns a building in the 300 block of South Dewey Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

The BRTA will also hear an update from Director Chris Wilson on activities in Tax Increment Financing Districts 1 and 2.