Posted: May 23, 2023 11:26 AMUpdated: May 23, 2023 2:19 PM

Nathan Thompson & Chase McNutt

Bartlesville Police responded to a strong arm robbery call at the Good Stop gas station, located at 925 SW Frank Phillips early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the gas station at 2:36 a.m. and learned that the cashier had been robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect entered the Good Stop and pointed a pistol at the store clerk. The suspect wore a dark colored baggie jacket, a gray mask, and a red beanie on his head. The suspect was described as a white male.

Bartlesville Police Captain Andrew Ward shared his update with KWON.

If you have any information on this robbery, please contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4024.