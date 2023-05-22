Posted: May 22, 2023 3:40 PMUpdated: May 22, 2023 3:40 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was arrested over the weekend on the charges of child endangerment and resisting arrest. The BPD located the vehicle that had been described sitting in the Taco Bell parking lot which belonged to a Natosha Coker. Coker was in the vehicle and allegedly had slurred speech and an odor of intoxicants on her person.

According to an affidavit, Coker was in the vehicle with her adult daughter and three young juveniles in the backseat. Coker was asked to get out of the vehicle, but she refused and she would also not identify to herself to police when asked. Coker had to eventually be pulled from her vehicle after refusing to cooperate with officers.

Coker is currently being held over on a $10,000 bond and her next court date has been scheduled for tomorrow at 1:15 pm