Posted: May 22, 2023 3:11 PMUpdated: May 22, 2023 3:22 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting Monday morning and spent a lot of the meeting discussing ways to make advertising bids and public notices more effective.

According to a statute, the county must have bids and notices published in at least one newspaper. The commissioners mentioned that there were some complaints from a couple citizens who claim they did not see the notices publicized and they want to make sure that is not the case moving forward.

Commissioner Steve Talburt talks about another reason why this discussion is necessary.

A few talking points discussed were advertisement costs, ways they could adjust and when said changes could go into effect.

Nothing was voted on as Monday as it was only a discussion. One person in attendance did ask to have the adjustments to begin on July 1, so any new cost in advertisement could be factored in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

The commissioners will meet next Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center.