Posted: May 22, 2023 2:35 PMUpdated: May 22, 2023 2:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

A lane closure is planned for northbound traffic on Sunset Boulevard in Bartlesville around Butler Creek on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a notice from the city, the lane closure will allow consultants working on the design of the Butler Creek bridge rehabilitation project to complete geotechnical cores.

The lane will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will reopen at 4 p.m. each day. City officials say a single lane closure is anticipated, with traffic being flagged through the remaining lane.