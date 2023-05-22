News
Nowata County
Posted: May 22, 2023 1:47 PMUpdated: May 22, 2023 1:48 PM
Nowata County Commissioners Talk Courthouse, Award Bid on Construction Equipment
Chase McNutt
The Nowata County Commissioners started their Monday morning meeting with talk about improvements coming to the courthouse. Commissioner Crupper announced they would be getting a quote on replacing the windows this week.
Next, the Commissioners would award a bid for road construction equipment.
Commissioner Paul Crupper then announced the appointment of new part-time Deputy, Kenny Stover. Emergency manager Laurie Summers was absent so there was no emergency management update. The commissioners will meet next Tuesday instead because of the Memorial Day holiday.
