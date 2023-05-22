Posted: May 22, 2023 10:30 AMUpdated: May 22, 2023 11:18 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville's "Favorite Festival and Event" as voted by the community kicks off the summer June 2nd through the 4th!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Carrie Kyrouac and Charles Lewis with SUNFEST invited everyone to Sooner Part for a delightful variety of regional and local artists and entertainers. You'll hear Jazz, rhythm and blues, rock, bluegrass, contemporary Christian, and original music variations for three fun-filled days. There will be ozens of groups and individual acts providing free entertainment on stage and other spaces throughout the park.

Main Stage Shows include Stacie and the Geriatrics, Kevin Knowles, Tom Davis, Ann-Janette Webster and Evolution, Let is Ride Band and Chase Wilson and others.

Charles Lewis said there will be arts and crafts show features paintings, sculptures, drawings, wearable art, stained glass, woodcraft, wooden toys, and so much more. All items are handmade and sold by the artists who make them.

Lewis also added that there will also be a car show as well at the old Madison parking lot near the park.

Carrie Kyrouac said that Youthfest is an attraction designed especially for children of all ages. Several games and crafts are available for kids and the young alike!

Sunday will include morning worship sevices and special music.