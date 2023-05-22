Posted: May 22, 2023 10:22 AMUpdated: May 22, 2023 2:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

"Killers of the Flower Moon," Martin Scorsese's epic film about the Osage Nation Murders in the 1920s over headrights, made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday.

The movie received a nine-minute standing ovation after the premiere to much heralded success. At a press conference in Cannes on Saturday, Leonardo DiCaprio said the experience of filming the movie in Osage County was one that he'll never forget.

Osage Nation community made this film very special. He says the

trust was lost with the Osage people during the murders. Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear was also at the press conference in France. He says the way Scorsese approached the movie was one of telling a story about trust and the way in which

"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be released in the United States in October of this year.