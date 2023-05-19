Posted: May 19, 2023 9:58 PMUpdated: May 19, 2023 10:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

Nearly 350 seniors from Bartlesville High School took the next step towards adulthood during a commencement ceremony Friday night at Custer Stadium.

Despite a 30 minute delayed start because of rain, the stadium was standing room only for graduation, cheering the students as they entered Lyon Field.

she will always support her classmates. Archisha Banerjee, president of the class of 2023, and Joyce Yang, BHS student body president, gave their presidential addresses to the crowd. Yang says through thick and thin, the Bruin seniors have stuck together through trials, but

the seniors had some remarkable achievements. BHS principal Michael Harp shared his thoughts on the graduating class, just before all the names were called to walk across the stage to get their diplomas. He says

After the singing of the Alma Mater, Harp instructed the seniors to turn their tassles, and with the roaring applause of the crowd, the graduates marched off the field to join their families and loved ones.