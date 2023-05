Posted: May 19, 2023 9:32 PMUpdated: May 19, 2023 9:37 PM

Dalton Spence

The Oolagah Class of 2023 graduated on a rainy Friday night with 112 seniors receiving their diplomas. There were 10 valedictorians in the class and here is how one valedictorian, Braden Langbehn, finished his speech.

The class of 2023 had an average ACT score of 28.

The full graduation.