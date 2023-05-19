Posted: May 19, 2023 7:46 PMUpdated: May 19, 2023 7:49 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata 2023 graduation commencement ceremony took place on Friday night, and it featured 46-Ironmen walking across the stage to receive their diplomas. Sara Klein was the Salutatorian and Hanna Hewitt held the honors of Valedictorian. It also featured speeches from Class President, Tyliana Willis and Class Vice President, Kaydence Pechtel.

Here was what Klein shared in her speech.

Nowata wraps up another year of academics and athletics, as they gear up for summer break of 2023.

Full Graduation here.