Posted: May 19, 2023 3:50 PMUpdated: May 19, 2023 3:50 PM

Chase McNutt

It was announced earlier this week that the Nowata Ironmen girls golf squad are 2A academic state champions. Members of the squad include, Addison Reese, Addison Maggard, Roslin Johnson, Mesa Holt and Brooklyn Malone.

On the guy’s side, they received a distinguished academic award for their gpa’s as well.