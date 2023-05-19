Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Bartlesville Public Schools

BHS Graduation Delayed Until 8:30 p.m.

Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville High School's graduation ceremony has been delayed until 8:30 p.m. Friday due to the rain.
 
Commencement will be held outdoors at Custer Stadium. If you are unable to make it to the ceremony, KWON will provide a live broadcast on 1400 AM, 93.1 FM and 95.1 FM; as well as a live videostream on KWONTV.com
 
Tonight's broadcasts are brought to you by OK Federal Credit Union, OKWU Adult Studies, Regent Bank, Wasemiller Insurance, Arvest Bank, Lot A Burger, Skyway Honda and $5 Gold Digger.

