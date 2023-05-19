Posted: May 19, 2023 3:16 PMUpdated: May 19, 2023 3:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville's most popular attraction for kids will have a very special night on Monday.

The Kiddie Park, located in Johnstone Park, will host a Diverse Needs and Abilities night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to an announcement, Kiddie Park will be closed to the general public on Monday, but families who have a special needs child or young person are welcome to attend for the evening to experience the park at a much slower, less stressful pace.