Posted: May 19, 2023 1:05 PMUpdated: May 19, 2023 1:05 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will meet in what appears to be a short meeting on Monday morning with several bids possibly being rewarded. The commissioners will most likely approve districts to go out for bid for a new pick-up mounted road striper.

The commissioners will also discuss and possibly approve to sign a contract with Creek County Sheriff’s Office to house juveniles at a daily rate of $85.

The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska. The meeting is open to the public.