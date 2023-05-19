Posted: May 19, 2023 8:48 AMUpdated: May 19, 2023 8:49 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries has announced a new serving time for their Jesus Burger event which takes place the third Saturday of each month.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble said that Jesus Burger will now start at noon instead of 6pm on the third Saturday of each month. Water baptisms will still take place and those in need will receive clean cloths and a food bag.

Get Real Ministries is at 411 W 14th St, Bartlesville.