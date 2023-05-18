Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: May 18, 2023

Former Nowata County Election Secretary Arrested for Rape of Teenager

Chase McNutt
According to reports, former Nowata County Election Secretary Cary Freeman has been arrested for rape of a teenage girl. According to an affidavit, it started in September of 2022 and continued into March of this year. 
 
A forensic interview led to the arrest of Freeman. According to Nowata Court records, Freeman is currently being held over on a $1 million bond. 
 

