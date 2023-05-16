Posted: May 16, 2023 12:04 PMUpdated: May 16, 2023 2:37 PM

Nathan Thompson

One of Bartlesville High School’s assistant principals, Matt Hancock, will become the principal of Central Middle School beginning July 1, 2023. Hancock will take over at Central upon the retirement of Principal Keri Gardner. In Hancock's place, the school district has named Damon Herald as a new assistant principal at BHS.