Posted: May 16, 2023 9:02 AMUpdated: May 16, 2023 9:09 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville City Council on Monday took action to declare that additional water shortages are a potential. As a result, more customers will need to pay higher water rates.

Appearing on CITY MATTERS, city council woman BIllie Roane said the main point under the measure approved is that the water rates will move from Stage 2 to Stage 3… meaning customers who use more than 2,000 gallons of water per month will need to pay higher rates. Additionally, swimming pools and splash pads will remain closed.

Roane reminded listenersthat there are no laws in Bartlesville forbiding rain barrells.

The second half of the podcast, Roane delved into the city budget process and the General Obligation Bond election calendar.