Posted: May 16, 2023 6:25 AMUpdated: May 16, 2023 6:25 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville City Council on Monday took action to declare that additional water shortages are a potential. As a result, more customers will need to pay higher water rates.

The main point under the measure approved is that the water rates will move from Stage 2 to Stage 3… meaning customers who use more than 2,000 gallons of water per month will need to pay higher rates.

The current rate hike under Stage 2 only applies to customers who use more than 10,000 gallons per month.