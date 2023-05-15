The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting was packed with parents and pupils and donors as well.
The meeting began with Arvest Bank making a $15,000 donation to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. Most of the funds will be used to pay for daycare costs for teacher’s whose children go to Tri County Tech’s daycare center.
Special recognition was given to graduating Senior Joyce Yang on being named a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Joyce announced that she will be attending Princeton University this fall.
Many other students and student athletes were then recognized:
|
Recognition of Richard Kane Elementary Leadership Students
-
Kamren Wosel
-
Katalaya Soto
-
Everette Ellis
-
Evanjalyn Webster
-
JoJo Frazier
-
Elin Vazquez
|
Recognition of Boys Soccer State Qualifiers
-
Bode Doenges
-
Klayton Bastings
-
Ian Belong
-
Jonathan Ortiz
-
Connor Bastings
-
Tyler Beauvais
-
Joel Perez
-
Tomas Ramos
-
James Wehmeyer
-
Braxton Decker
-
Austin Bastings
-
Jacob Robledo
-
Lucas Vaclaw
-
Aldo Ortiz
-
Oswaldo Aranda
-
Ariel Robledo
-
Jackson Belong
-
Jonathan Pectol
-
JD Saucedo
-
Peter Perryman
-
Jonathan Delgado
|
Recognition of Golf State Qualifiers
-
Emilyn Rainbolt
-
Taylor Price
-
Layne Harmon
-
Evie Vaclaw
-
Vivian Symes
-
Tanner John
|
OTHERS RECOGNIZED
Recognition of Track State Qualifiers
-
Campbell Barta - 100m, 200m 4x200m Relay, Long Jump
-
Kadence Barnett - 4x200m Relay, High Jump, Long Jump
-
Emily Lechuga - 3200m
-
Sha'rell Jones - Discus
-
Katherine Manley - 1600m, 4x800m Relay
-
Evelynn Pratt - 4x200m Relay ALT, 4x800m Relay ALT
-
Chloe Robbins - 4x200m Relay
-
Reese Savage - 4x800m Relay
-
Lauren Shoesmith - 4x800m Relay
-
Gentry Turner - 1600m, 3200m, 4x800m Relay
-
Morgan Wasemiller - 4x200m Relay
-
Conner Bastings - 4x400m Relay
-
Kade Bostwick - Pole Vault
-
Skyler Carter - 4x400m Relay ALT
-
Ben Colliver - High Jump
-
Reed Gorman - 4x400m Relay
-
Jack Wahl - 4x400m Relay, High Jump
-
Colton Walls - 300m Hurdles, 4x400m Relay
|
Recognition of Tennis State Qualifiers
Varsity Girls Qualifiers
-
Julia McKissick
-
Julia Osburn
-
Parker Cox
-
Ava Kelly
-
Brook Franks
-
Bella Gustafson
Boys State Qualifiers
-
Jack Auschwitz
-
Mark Shaw
-
Will Bolding
-
Owen May
-
Sebastian White
-
Cade Winter
Boys JH State Qualifiers
-
Carson Covington
-
Johnny Colmenero
-
Ashton Lindsay-Brothers
-
Dennis Duncan
-
Nick Du
-
Jacob Ryan
JH State qualifiers
-
Abby Shelley
-
Cassie Snead
-
Claire Auschwitz
-
Sophie Frye
-
Ava Kate Craig
-
Maddie Czaja