Posted: May 15, 2023 3:20 PMUpdated: May 15, 2023 3:21 PM

Dalton Spence

The 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil at Police Week in Washington D.C. took place over the weekend. The event is to honor and remember law enforcement officers who paid the ultimately sacrifice in the line of duty.

During the candlelight vigil, the names of officers who passed away in 2022 joined the list of more than 22,000 names are on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Along with those being honored this year was Osage County Captain William Hargraves.

Captain Hargraves passed away in a car crash on August 18, 2022. Captain Hargraves served with the Osage County Sheriff’s office for 24 years.