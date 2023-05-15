Posted: May 15, 2023 10:05 AMUpdated: May 15, 2023 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

Sunfest is Bartlesville's "Favorite Festival and Event" as voted by the community and it is set to kickoff summertime June 2nd, 3rd and 4th at Sooner Park, located at Madison Boulevard and Tuxedo Avenue in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Charles Lewis and Carrie Kyrouac with Sunfest invited eveyone to make plans to attend this year.

​

Sunfest offers a variety of regional and local artists and entertainers . You'll hear Jazz, rhythm and blues, rock, bluegrass, contemporary Christian, and original music for three fun-filled days. Dozens of groups and individual acts provide free entertainment on stage and other spaces throughout the park.

Among the acts scheduled to appear include Ann-Janette webster and the Evolution, Let it Ride, The Hydromatics and solo artists Tom Davis and Kevin Knowles.

Sunfest also features an arts and crafts show with paintings, sculptures, drawings, wearable art, stained glass, woodcraft, wooden toys, and so much more. All items are handmade and sold by the artists who make them.

Youthfest is an attraction designed especially for children of all ages. Several games and crafts are available for kids and the young alike!