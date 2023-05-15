Posted: May 15, 2023 9:44 AMUpdated: May 15, 2023 9:44 AM

Tom Davis

She's only 17 and she's opened for Josh Turner at the OKM Music Festival at Woolaroc and now she has a big record out on Friday, May 19, 2023. She is Bixby High School Junior, Madi McGuire, and she was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.

Madi first picked up a guitar and wrote a song at age 9. Judging by the two songs she played on the air, she is mastering the art of crafting writing hit songs.

Madi treated the listeners to her new song "Fireworks and F150's" and one of her favorites which is "My Futue Self."