Posted: May 13, 2023 7:46 AMUpdated: May 13, 2023 7:46 AM

Nathan Thompson

Because of rain on Saturday morning, May 13, the Kiwanis Fishing Derby has been postponed until Saturday, May 20.

The derby will be held at Jo Allyn Lowe Park, 2600 SE Price Road, in Bartlesville. Kids between the ages of 3-12 are welcome to participate, but they must be accompanied by an adult, and must provide their own tackle and bait.

Registration starts at 8: 30 a.m. at the shelter on the west side of the lake. There will be prizes for all participants, but there are trophies for the longest fish caught in each age group. There are ribbons for the longest Bass, Sunfish and other fish species. The derby begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11:30.