Dewey

Posted: May 12, 2023 8:45 PMUpdated: May 12, 2023 8:47 PM

Dewey Grads Cross Stage on Friday

Evan Fahrbach

Dewey High School celebrated its class of 2023 on Friday evening in front of a packed crowd at the Dewey gym. 

Nearly 100 Bulldoggers flipped their tassels and celebrated their graduation. 

First year Dewey High Principal Josh Stowe gave a speech, along with several other Dewey seniors. 

Stowe spent his time at the podium telling his seniors to be present for big moments.

KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 broadcasted the event live, and had a video livestream on KWONTV.com. 

