Posted: May 12, 2023 7:46 PMUpdated: May 12, 2023 7:57 PM

Chase McNutt

The Oklahoma Union Cougars Class of 2023 held their graduation on Friday night, that saw 47-total seniors walk across the stage for their diplomas. They started the ceremony with the welcoming from teacher Mrs. Brenda Taylor, followed by senior and Salutatorian Kennedy Sturgeon with her speech.

Sturgeon talked about those that helped her along the way and thanked her friends and teachers. She then ended her speech with a quote from actor, Denzel Washington.

The Cougars class of 2023 had three co-valedictorians as well, including Nicolas Jackson, Levi Kreider, and Kate Thompson. Kreider (Cry-Der) was the only of the three to give a speech, and he ended his with a quote from billionaire Andrew Tate.

Sturgeon's Speech

Kreider's Speech

Full Graduation